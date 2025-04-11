Open Menu

Trump Envoy Witkoff In Russia As US Pushes For Ukraine Truce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Trump envoy Witkoff in Russia as US pushes for Ukraine truce

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) US envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russia's top economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev on Friday, state media reported, the US official's third visit to the country as Washington pushes for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump is pressing Moscow and Kyiv to end the more than three-year-long conflict, but has expressed anger at both President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky over a lack of progress.

Footage published by Russia's state TASS news agency showed Witkoff and Dmitriev leaving a hotel together in Saint Petersburg.

The Kremlin said Putin would also be in Saint Petersburg on Friday, without saying whether the two would meet.

Witkoff has held two previous meetings with Putin in Russia since Trump returned to the White House in January.

After their last meeting, Witkoff, a long-time Trump ally who worked with the US president in real estate, said Putin was a "great leader" and "not a bad guy".

The envoy's praise of a president long seen by the United States as an autocratic adversary highlights the dramatic turn in Washington's approach to dealings with the Kremlin since Trump took office for a second term.

His visit to Russia also comes ahead of crucial talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme, scheduled Saturday in Oman.

Witkoff, whose sweeping remit covers the conflicts in both Ukraine and Gaza, is set to lead the US delegation for the negotiations.

Trump previously appeared to threaten to bomb Iran if it does not agree to a new deal to limit its nuclear programme.

Moscow, which counts Iran as a close ally, has urged for a diplomatic solution and warned military confrontation would be a "global catastrophe".

