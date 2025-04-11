Trump Envoy Witkoff In Russia As US Pushes For Ukraine Truce
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) US envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russia's top economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev on Friday, state media reported, the US official's third visit to the country as Washington pushes for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump is pressing Moscow and Kyiv to end the more than three-year-long conflict, but has expressed anger at both President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky over a lack of progress.
Footage published by Russia's state TASS news agency showed Witkoff and Dmitriev leaving a hotel together in Saint Petersburg.
The Kremlin said Putin would also be in Saint Petersburg on Friday, without saying whether the two would meet.
Witkoff has held two previous meetings with Putin in Russia since Trump returned to the White House in January.
After their last meeting, Witkoff, a long-time Trump ally who worked with the US president in real estate, said Putin was a "great leader" and "not a bad guy".
The envoy's praise of a president long seen by the United States as an autocratic adversary highlights the dramatic turn in Washington's approach to dealings with the Kremlin since Trump took office for a second term.
His visit to Russia also comes ahead of crucial talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme, scheduled Saturday in Oman.
Witkoff, whose sweeping remit covers the conflicts in both Ukraine and Gaza, is set to lead the US delegation for the negotiations.
Trump previously appeared to threaten to bomb Iran if it does not agree to a new deal to limit its nuclear programme.
Moscow, which counts Iran as a close ally, has urged for a diplomatic solution and warned military confrontation would be a "global catastrophe".
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Musetti stuns Monte Carlo Masters champion Tsitsipas to reach semis7 minutes ago
-
Musetti stuns defending champion Tsitsipas at Monte Carlo Masters17 minutes ago
-
McLarens dominate Bahrain practice, Verstappen rues 'too slow' Red Bull47 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say children among 10 killed in Israeli strike57 minutes ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariffs1 hour ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariff2 hours ago
-
UN shipping body approves first global carbon pricing system2 hours ago
-
Former England cricket star Anderson given knighthood3 hours ago
-
Rose keeps three-shot Masters lead as Aberg, DeChambeau charge3 hours ago
-
Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia showcases innovation drive4 hours ago
-
UN seeks additional $240 million to bolster earthquake relief in Myanmar4 hours ago
-
Alcaraz fights back against Fils to reach Monte Carlo semis4 hours ago