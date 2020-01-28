Trump, Erdogan Agree on Need to End Violence in Syria - White House Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed over the phone on the need to end the violence in Syrian Idlib, a White House spokesman said.

"Today, @realDonaldTrump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

... The leaders agreed that the violence being carried out in Idlib, Syria must stop," White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere wrote on Twitter.

Deere added, that Trump as well stressed the importance of resolving disputes on maritime zones between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.