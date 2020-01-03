UrduPoint.com
Trump, Erdogan Agree To Seek Reduced Tensions In Idlib Region Of Syria - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a telephone conversation that tensions in the Idlib region of northeastern Syria needed to be deescalated in order to protect civilians, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey," the White House said in a readout. "The leaders agreed on the need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria, in order to protect civilians."

