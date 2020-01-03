Trump, Erdogan Agree to Seek Reduced Tensions in Idlib Region of Syria - White House

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a telephone conversation that tensions in the Idlib region of northeastern Syria needed to be deescalated in order to protect civilians, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey," the White House said in a readout.

"The leaders agreed on the need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria, in order to protect civilians."

Turkey has deployed 12 observation posts in Idlib and is ready to respond to any possible attack on them, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

Media previously reported that the Turkish observation post near the village of Alsurman in the region was surrounded by the Syrian army. A similar case was reported in August, in the Syrian village of Morek. Syria was part of the Turkish Ottoman Empire until 1918.