Trump, Erdogan Discuss Need for Negotiated Settlement of Regional Issues - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call on Tuesday discussed trade and the necessity for a negotiated solution to regional issues, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"Today, President @realDonaldTrump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey," Deere said in a tweet. "President Trump and President Erdogan discussed positive trade issues between the United States and Turkey and underscored our belief in the need for a negotiated settlement of regional issues."