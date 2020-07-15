UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Erdogan Discuss Need For Negotiated Settlement Of Regional Issues - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump, Erdogan Discuss Need for Negotiated Settlement of Regional Issues - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call on Tuesday discussed trade and the necessity for a negotiated solution to regional issues, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"Today, President @realDonaldTrump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey," Deere said in a tweet. "President Trump and President Erdogan discussed positive trade issues between the United States and Turkey and underscored our belief in the need for a negotiated settlement of regional issues."

Related Topics

Turkey White House Trump United States Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

45 minutes ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

2 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

2 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

2 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.