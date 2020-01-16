UrduPoint.com
Trump, Erdogan Discuss Situation In Syria, Iran Jet Crash - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart during a phone conversation discussed the security situation in both Libya and Syria and the downing of a Ukraine jet in Iran, the White House said in a readout.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. The two leaders discussed the security situation in Syria and Libya, the protests in Iran, and Iran's downing of Ukraine International Airlines PS752," the readout said on Wednesday.

