Trump, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Syria, Iran Jet Crash - White House

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. The two leaders discussed the security situation in Syria and Libya, the protests in Iran, and Iran's downing of Ukraine International Airlines PS752," the readout said on Wednesday.