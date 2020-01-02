UrduPoint.com
Trump, Erdogan Discuss Situation In Syria, Libya Source In Turkish Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 10:02 PM

Trump, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Syria, Libya Source in Turkish Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump have discussed the situation in Syria and Libya with an emphasis of seeking a diplomatic solution to the regional issues, a source in the Turkish president's administration told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump have discussed the situation in Syria and Libya with an emphasis of seeking a diplomatic solution to the regional issues, a source in the Turkish president's administration told Sputnik.

"Our president has held phone talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump. They have discussed the situation in Syria and Libya as well as regional issues," the source said.

They further cited Erdogan as expressing regrets over the attack on US troops in Iraq and saying he was pleased by that attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad had stopped.

"Both presidents stressed the importance of resolving regional issues via diplomacy and agreed to enhance cooperation for reaching mutual goals in bilateral relations," the source said.

On Tuesday, protests near the US embassy in Baghdad peaked as protesters attempted storming the front gate of the diplomatic mission and set part of the fence on fire. The US military fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse them, while the Pentagon sent additional 750 troops to the middle East.

Rallies came in the aftermath of Washington's airstrikes against the Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah militia stationed in Iraq in retaliation for the group's alleged attack on a US base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

