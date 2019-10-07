Trump, Erdogan Discuss Syria 'Safe Zone' in Phone Call - Turkish Presidency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed the creation of a "safe zone" in northeastern Syria in a phone call on Sunday, the Turkish presidency said.

"Our president had a phone conversation with Donald trump.

In addition to issues related to bilateral ties, the sides exchanged opinions on the planned safe zone in northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River," the press release read.

Erdogan stressed that the zone was needed to counter "terror threats" coming from the Kurdish PKK party and the Syrian Kurdish YPG forces, and would allow for the return of Syrian refugees.

Erdogan has accepted Trump's invitation to visit the United States as early as next month, his office said, after scolding US military officials for failing to deliver on agreements reached by the two countries.