Trump, Erdogan See Need To Halt Syria, Libya Conflicts Amid Covid-19 Crisis - White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:15 PM

Trump, Erdogan See Need to Halt Syria, Libya Conflicts Amid Covid-19 Crisis - White House

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached a consensus during a phone conversation on the urgent need to halt fighting in Syria and Libya while the coronavirus pandemic rages, according to a White House readout of the call on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached a consensus during a phone conversation on the urgent need to halt fighting in Syria and Libya while the coronavirus pandemic rages, according to a White House readout of the call on Tuesday.

"The two leaders agreed to work closely together on the international campaign to defeat the virus and bolster the global economy," the readout said. "President Trump and President Erdogan agreed it is more important now than ever for countries in conflict, particularly Syria and Libya, to adhere to ceasefires and work toward resolution."

