Trump, Erdogan, Stoltenberg Congratulate Orban On Winning Parliament Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Trump, Erdogan, Stoltenberg Congratulate Orban on Winning Parliament Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban received congratulations from former US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other prominent world leaders on the victory of his parliamentary alliance in recent elections, the prime minister's spokesman Bertalan Havasi said.

Havasi added that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev also had telephone conversations with Orban during the day. All of them congratulated the prime minister on his success and expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Hungary, Havasi was quoted as saying by MTI agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, Havasi told MTI that European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also congratulated Orban.

Parliamentary elections were held in Hungary on April 3. The Fidesz-Christian Democratic People's Party alliance, led by Orban, won for the fourth time in a row securing over two thirds of the vote.

