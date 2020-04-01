UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Erdogan Stress Need For Syria, Libya Ceasefires: W.House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:06 AM

Trump, Erdogan stress need for Syria, Libya ceasefires: W.House

US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined Tuesday the need for ceasefires in Syria and Libya during the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined Tuesday the need for ceasefires in Syria and Libya during the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.

The two spoke by phone on efforts to "defeat the virus and bolster the global economy," the White House said in a statement.

And they "agreed it is more important now than ever for countries in conflict, particularly Syria and Libya, to adhere to ceasefires and work toward resolution."

Related Topics

Resolution Syria White House Trump Libya Tayyip Erdogan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

9 minutes ago

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

15 motorcycles recovered from theft gang in Khanew ..

3 minutes ago

District administration set up quarantine centre i ..

3 minutes ago

UN envoy calls for 'Immediate nationwide ceasefire ..

3 minutes ago

Six new corona cases take tally to 171

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.