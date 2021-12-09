Trump Ex-Chief of Staff Facing Contempt Charge Sues US House Speaker Pelosi - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, has filed charges against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the Select Committee she set up to probe the January 6 events at the US Capitol prepares contempt charges against him, media reported said.

Meadows has filed his charges against 81-year-old Pelosi according to court records, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Trump's right hand man refused to testify before the US House Select Committee claiming he could not discuss issues covered by executive privilege. In response, the panel is preparing charges of criminal contempt against him, the report said.

The House Select Committee has rejected Meadows' argument about executive privilege. It said President Joe Biden did not try to use any power of executive privilege to protect Meadows from having to testify, the report said.