Trump Exhausted All Options for Pressuring Iran - Iranian Lawmaker

Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:45 AM

President Donald has already used up all options in putting pressure on Iran and should realize this approach is futile, the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament said Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) - US President Donald has already used up all options in putting pressure on Iran and should realize this approach is futile, the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament said Tuesday.

"Trump has already used all possible tools. And all this will lead to the fact that they will understand in the end that none of these tools can affect the Iranian people," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian told reporters on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Kazakhstan that he was convinced days of US unilateralism were over.

The lawmaker urged countries that find themselves in US crosshairs for having an independent policy should stand up to US bullying.

"We are deeply convinced that any other country must act in some way against these decisions. Because these are inhuman steps Americans are taking," he said.

The United States has ratcheted up sanctions on Iran since last year as part of it "maximum pressure" campaign, targeting the pillars of the Iranian economy, most recently the central bank and the sovereign wealth fund. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the move a sign of despair.

