UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Exhibits Mild Symptoms After Contracting Novel Coronavirus - White House

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Trump Exhibits Mild Symptoms After Contracting Novel Coronavirus - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) President Donald Trump is having mild symptoms after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and is otherwise in "good spirits", White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.

"I spoke to him and he was in very good spirits and is having mild symptoms but he's feeling good," McEnany said during an appearance on Fox news.

On Thursday night, Trump announced via Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus just hours after he tweeted that Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides at the White House, had contracted the virus.

McEnany said earlier that the US president will continue to work through November, when the presidential election is scheduled, and remains on the ballot for re-election.

Related Topics

Election Twitter White House Trump Melania Trump November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

3 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

1 hour ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

3 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

3 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.