Trump Exhibits Mild Symptoms After Contracting Novel Coronavirus - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) President Donald Trump is having mild symptoms after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and is otherwise in "good spirits", White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.

"I spoke to him and he was in very good spirits and is having mild symptoms but he's feeling good," McEnany said during an appearance on Fox news.

On Thursday night, Trump announced via Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus just hours after he tweeted that Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides at the White House, had contracted the virus.

McEnany said earlier that the US president will continue to work through November, when the presidential election is scheduled, and remains on the ballot for re-election.