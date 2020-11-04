Trump Expands Lead Over Biden in Swing State of Iowa After 99% of Ballots Counted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has expanded his lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the swing state of Iowa after 99 percent of ballots were counted.

The ex-vice president has 45 percent of votes and Trump has 53.2 percent.

Iowa went to Barack Obama and Biden as his running mate in both 2008 and 2012 before it turned red in 2016 when Trump won the state by 9.4 percentage points.