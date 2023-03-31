Trump Expected to Appear in Court on Tuesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for his arraignment over charges filed by Manhattan's district attorney, CNN reported citing multiple sources.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury earlier on Thursday and reportedly may face over 30 counts related to falsifying business records.

The former president denied the allegations and called the indictment political persecution and election interference.