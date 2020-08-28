UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Expected To Call For Party Unity, Slam Biden 'Radical' Agenda At RNC Finale

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:50 AM

Trump Expected to Call for Party Unity, Slam Biden 'Radical' Agenda at RNC Finale

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump in his nomination acceptance speech is expected to call on the Republican Party to unite in addition to asking Democrats and independents to support his campaign and others who believe in the "righteous" heart of America.

Trump will accept his nomination for re-election on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the south lawn of the White House on Thursday. The RNC kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this week, then Vice President Mike Pence gave his remarks Wednesday Night at Fort McHenry in Baltimore in front of a crowd where no social distancing was being enforced.

"The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents, and anyone who believes in the Greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people," Trump will say in his speech according to excerpts obtained by Politico.

Many members of the Republican Party have distanced themselves from Trump, including the anti-Trump Republican group called the Lincoln Project and more than 70 former Republican diplomats and national security officials who endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a letter on August 20.

In addition, Republican staffers who worked in the George W. Bush administration and for the late Senator John McCain, including Senator Mitt Romney, have rejected Trump and endorsed Biden.

Trump is expected to attack Biden on his so-called radical agenda during his acceptance speech. Trump is also expected to try and tear Biden down on matters related to trade, the US economy, his record on China, immigration and crime.

Other speakers at the RNC tonight include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senator Tom Cotton and Housing Secretary Ben Carson.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he was prepared to postpone his scheduled acceptance speech tonight to Monday instead in light of the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, which he also noted was far less destructive than was initially anticipated.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris gave a rebuttal speech to the RNC earlier on Thursday, where she defended the ongoing racially-charged protests reignited with the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. The Senator also criticized Trump of failing to protect the American people with his "incompetence" towards the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The RNC convention will begin around 8:30 p.m. EST (0030 Thursday GMT) with Trump expected to speak at 10:30 p.m. The RNC will also hold a fireworks display near the Washington Monument after Trump's speech. The park service will closed down roads until 2:00 a.m. EST.

US election day will take place on November 3, although some Americans will receive mail-in ballots next week. Trump has claimed mail-in ballots will help the Democrats steal "millions" of votes, but has failed to provide any proof to support the notion.

According to an average of the most recent surveys published on poll aggregator realclearpolitics.com (RCP), Biden is ahead in most of the major battleground states including Pennsylvania (+5.8%), Florida (+3.7%), Wisconsin (+3.5%), Michigan (+7%), and Ohio (+2.3%). Trump and Biden are tied in North Carolina but the US president leads by nearly 2% in Iowa.

Nationally the RCP average has Biden ahead by 7%, although the national polls are only a general barometer of the race because of the electoral college format which requires candidates to win states, not overall popular vote.

Related Topics

Election Attack Senate China Washington George W. Bush Vote White House Trump Lincoln Charlotte Baltimore Florida Turkish Lira August November Democrats Sunday Cotton From Race Million Housing Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of participant ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Let’s focus on the positives,&#039; says K ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs implementation of work ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experienc ..

3 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi establishes Women’s Council in sup ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education, NCEMA announce re-opening o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.