Trump Expected To Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak In US

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

US President Donald Trump is expected to declare on Friday afternoon a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States, the local media reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump is expected to declare on Friday afternoon a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States, the local media reported.

The action will provide tens of billions of Dollars to help cope with the pandemic, according to NBC News.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said he will hold a news conference at 3:00 p.m.

(19:00 GMT) on the situation concerning the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump banned entry to the United States of people who have visited countries in the so-called Schengen area of Europe within the last two weeks. The ban will last 30 days and will cover 26 European countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recovery toll exceeding 68,000.

