UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Expected To Have Ex-Hunter Biden Business Partner At Debate - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:20 AM

Trump Expected to Have Ex-Hunter Biden Business Partner at Debate - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is expected to have a former business partner of Hunter Biden with knowledge of his overseas business dealings, Fox news reported.

Trump is expected to have Hunter Biden's former business associate, Tony Bobulinski, present in the audience at the final presidential debate Thursday evening, the report aid.

Hunter Biden and another business associate had brought Bobulinski to be a CEO of Sinohawk Holdings.

Bobulinkski accuses the Bidens of having corrupt business dealings in China.

Trump and Biden will have their final stand-off in a presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night.

The final presidential debate will cover six topics chosen by the moderator, NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker, which will include fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, US national security and leadership.

Related Topics

Business China Trump Nashville Race

Recent Stories

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

3 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

4 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

4 hours ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

4 hours ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.