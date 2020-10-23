Trump Expected to Have Ex-Hunter Biden Business Partner at Debate - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is expected to have a former business partner of Hunter Biden with knowledge of his overseas business dealings, Fox news reported.

Trump is expected to have Hunter Biden's former business associate, Tony Bobulinski, present in the audience at the final presidential debate Thursday evening, the report aid.

Hunter Biden and another business associate had brought Bobulinski to be a CEO of Sinohawk Holdings.

Bobulinkski accuses the Bidens of having corrupt business dealings in China.

Trump and Biden will have their final stand-off in a presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night.

The final presidential debate will cover six topics chosen by the moderator, NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker, which will include fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, US national security and leadership.