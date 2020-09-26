Trump Expected to Nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Fill US Supreme Court Vacancy - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, CNN reported citing multiple senior Republican sources.

The report said on Friday, according to sources, that Barrett is the only potential nominee that has met with Trump in person and that she was a top contender when the president picked Justice Brett Kavanaugh to fill the last vacant seat in the Supreme Court.

Trump said he will announce his pick for a Supreme Court justice on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT).

The 87-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the nine justices on the Supreme Court, died on September 18 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.