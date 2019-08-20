US President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to be the next US Ambassador to Russia, local media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to be the next US Ambassador to Russia , local media reported on Tuesday.

Trump is expected to nominate Sullivan as his next US ambassador to Russia following Jon Huntsman's resignation, the New York Times reported, citing a senior administration official.