- Trump Expected to Nominate State Department's Sullivan to be US Envoy to Russia - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:52 PM
US President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to be the next US Ambassador to Russia, local media reported on Tuesday
Trump is expected to nominate Sullivan as his next US ambassador to Russia following Jon Huntsman's resignation, the New York Times reported, citing a senior administration official.