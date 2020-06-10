Trump Expected to Roll Out Proposals for Policing Reform on Thursday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump may roll out a number of proposals concerning policing reform in two days time, media reported on Tuesday.

Trump's proposals are expected to include both executive and legislative measures, NBC news reported, citing senior administration officials.

The proposals reportedly deal with databases that track police officers who have misconduct cases field against them and changes to policing tactics.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on that Trump does not support the recent calls to defund US police departments, but he is considering other proposals to address the issue of police brutality.

McEnany explained that Trump is considering other proposals in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody on May 25. Floyd died shortly after a white arresting police officer pressed on his neck for at least eight minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Floyd's death sparked a movement against police brutality and social injustice, and protests have taken place across the United States and abroad. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Activists have called for defunding of US police departments and redirecting funds to other areas away from policing in order to help communities in need such as in the in education and housing.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have said they are intent on shifting police funding to youth programs and social services.

Democrats in Congress have also said they intent to introduce police reform legislation this week.