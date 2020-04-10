UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Expects OPEC+ To Make Announcement 'Today Or Tomorrow'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:50 AM

Trump Expects OPEC+ to Make Announcement 'Today or Tomorrow'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said the oil deal involving OPEC and many countries outside it may be announced today or tomorrow.

"They are getting close to a deal. That's OPEC and many other countries outside of OPEC.

They will probably announce something either today or tomorrow," Trump said at a White House briefing Thursday. "One way or the other. Could be good, could be not so good."

Trump added that he he will return to negotiations on oil after the briefing.

Related Topics

White House Oil Trump May

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

4 hours ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

3 hours ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.