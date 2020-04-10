Trump Expects OPEC+ to Make Announcement 'Today or Tomorrow'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said the oil deal involving OPEC and many countries outside it may be announced today or tomorrow.

"They are getting close to a deal. That's OPEC and many other countries outside of OPEC.

They will probably announce something either today or tomorrow," Trump said at a White House briefing Thursday. "One way or the other. Could be good, could be not so good."

Trump added that he he will return to negotiations on oil after the briefing.