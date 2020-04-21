Trump Exploits COVID-19 to Push Anti-Immigrant Agenda - US Advocacy Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) President Donald Trump's plans to temporarily halt all immigration to the United States due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic suggests he is more interested in advancing his anti-immigrant agenda than saving American lives threatened by the disease, the American Civil Liberties charged in a press release on Tuesday.

"There are measured and productive approaches to curbing the spread of COVID-19, namely ensuring equal access to testing and treatment; releasing individuals from ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and CBP [Customs and Border Control] detention; and suspending interior enforcement.

... We cannot allow President Trump to exploit this pandemic to advance his racism and xenophobia," ACLU Deputy Policy Director Andrea Flores said in the release.

Flores also said that Trump seems more interested in fanning anti-immigrant flames than in saving lives.

Trump announced the plans to block all immigration in a late Monday night statement via Twitter.

Trump claimed the move was intended to protect the United States from further spreading the novel coronavirus and to protect American jobs.