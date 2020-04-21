UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Exploits COVID-19 To Push Anti-Immigrant Agenda - US Advocacy Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Trump Exploits COVID-19 to Push Anti-Immigrant Agenda - US Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) President Donald Trump's plans to temporarily halt all immigration to the United States due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic suggests he is more interested in advancing his anti-immigrant agenda than saving American lives threatened by the disease, the American Civil Liberties charged in a press release on Tuesday.

"There are measured and productive approaches to curbing the spread of COVID-19, namely ensuring equal access to testing and treatment; releasing individuals from ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and CBP [Customs and Border Control] detention; and suspending interior enforcement.

... We cannot allow President Trump to exploit this pandemic to advance his racism and xenophobia," ACLU Deputy Policy Director Andrea Flores said in the release.

Flores also said that Trump seems more interested in fanning anti-immigrant flames than in saving lives.

Trump announced the plans to block all immigration in a late Monday night statement via Twitter.

Trump claimed the move was intended to protect the United States from further spreading the novel coronavirus  and to protect American jobs.

Related Topics

Twitter Threatened Trump Flores United States Border All From Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

17 minutes ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

32 minutes ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

47 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes â€˜Fatima bint Mubarak ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

BIE Executive Committee recommends postponement of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.