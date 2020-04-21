UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Expresses Condolences To Canadians After Mass Shooting - White House

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:00 AM

Trump Expresses Condolences to Canadians After Mass Shooting - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump expressed condolences to Canada after a mass shooting that had left at least 19 people dead in Nova Scotia, the White House said in a statement.

On Sunday, a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, including a Canadian Federal police officer. Wortman himself was neutralized, according to the Canadian federal police.

"On behalf of the American people, President Donald J.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump send their sincere condolences to all Canadians following the recent atrocities in Nova Scotia," the statement said.

"The United States and Canada share a special, enduring bond. As friends and neighbors, we will always stand with one another through our most trying times and greatest challenges. The United States strongly condemns these murders, and our prayers are with the victims and their families," it said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Canada White House Trump United States Melania Trump Sunday All Share

Recent Stories

Expected rainfall starting tomorrow

7 hours ago

&#039;Your City Needs You’ campaign distributes ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.41 mn; death ..

7 hours ago

Zakat can be paid to those affected by COVID-19: G ..

7 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; required reserves up to AED132.6 b ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Estab ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.