Trump Expresses Condolences to Canadians After Mass Shooting - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump expressed condolences to Canada after a mass shooting that had left at least 19 people dead in Nova Scotia, the White House said in a statement.

On Sunday, a gunman, identified as Gabriel Wortman, went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, resulting in more than a dozen fatalities, including a Canadian Federal police officer. Wortman himself was neutralized, according to the Canadian federal police.

"On behalf of the American people, President Donald J.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump send their sincere condolences to all Canadians following the recent atrocities in Nova Scotia," the statement said.

"The United States and Canada share a special, enduring bond. As friends and neighbors, we will always stand with one another through our most trying times and greatest challenges. The United States strongly condemns these murders, and our prayers are with the victims and their families," it said.