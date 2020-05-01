Trump Expresses Support for Michigan Anti-Lockdown Protesters

US President Donald Trump on Friday called on the governor of Michigan to give in to the demands of protesters who a day earlier stormed the state's capitol building to denounce coronavirus lockdown measures

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday called on the governor of Michigan to give in to the demands of protesters who a day earlier stormed the state's capitol building to denounce coronavirus lockdown measures.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters, including some bearing firearms, rallied inside Michigan's Capitol building in Lansing to protest against the coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire," Trump said via Twitter on Friday. "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

Thursday's protest took place as the state's mostly Republican legislature debated a measure to overturn the governor's lockdown.

Both the state's House and Senate advanced the legislation.

But the governor late Thursday signed new executive orders to extend Michigan's state of emergency and lockdown measures, which had been set to expire at midnight on the last day of April, until May 28.

Despite the US being the current epicenter of the pandemic, Trump has been advocating for states to reopen their economies and issued a call-to-action in April, saying the states of Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia must be "liberated" from restrictions imposed by their Democratic governors. Medical experts for their part have been arguing that states should be reopened only after expanding testing capabilities across the country.