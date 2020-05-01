UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Expresses Support For Michigan Anti-Lockdown Protesters

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:18 PM

Trump Expresses Support for Michigan Anti-Lockdown Protesters

US President Donald Trump on Friday called on the governor of Michigan to give in to the demands of protesters who a day earlier stormed the state's capitol building to denounce coronavirus lockdown measures

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday called on the governor of Michigan to give in to the demands of protesters who a day earlier stormed the state's capitol building to denounce coronavirus lockdown measures.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters, including some bearing firearms, rallied inside Michigan's Capitol building in Lansing to protest against the coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire," Trump said via Twitter on Friday. "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

Thursday's protest took place as the state's mostly Republican legislature debated a measure to overturn the governor's lockdown.

Both the state's House and Senate advanced the legislation.

But the governor late Thursday signed new executive orders to extend Michigan's state of emergency and lockdown measures, which had been set to expire at midnight on the last day of April, until May 28.

Despite the US being the current epicenter of the pandemic, Trump has been advocating for states to reopen their economies and issued a call-to-action in April, saying the states of Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia must be "liberated" from restrictions imposed by their Democratic governors. Medical experts for their part have been arguing that states should be reopened only after expanding testing capabilities across the country.

Related Topics

Senate Fire Protest Governor Twitter Trump Virginia Lansing April May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority mar ..

36 minutes ago

Portugal's COVID-19 Deaths Top 1,000 After 18 New ..

3 minutes ago

Minorities quota in universities lauded

3 minutes ago

Tehsil Admin recovers 1573 bags of sugar, rice

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting on new cleanl ..

3 minutes ago

National Emirati legislative systems guarantee pro ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.