Trump Extends 2001 National Emergency Declaration on Export Control Regulations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has extended for one year the national emergency declaration on export control regulations.

"I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13222," Trump said.

On August 17, 2001, former President George W. Bush issued Executive Order 13222 pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. In the order, Bush declared a national emergency with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States posed by expiration of the Export Administration Act of 1979.

Trump explained that because Congress has not renewed the Export Administration Act, the national emergency must continue to be in effect beyond August 17, 2019.

Under the US export control regulations, certain goods and technology may be prohibited or a government license may be required to be exported. The departments of State and Commerce have authorities to impose those regulations to dual-use and defense products, while the Treasury Department can enforce economic and trade sanctions.