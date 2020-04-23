UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Extends Crisis Powers To Mnuchin To Fund US Import-Starved Companies - White House

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:50 AM

Trump Extends Crisis Powers to Mnuchin to Fund US Import-Starved Companies - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) President Donald Trump has issued an Executive Order to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin granted him additional powers to extend deadlines for paying companies suffering a lack of necessary imports to produce their products amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Executive Order directs the Secretary to consider taking appropriate action under that section to temporarily extend deadlines, for importers suffering significant financial hardship because of COVID-19, for the estimated payments described therein," the order said on Wednesday.

The new order extends the powers the president granted to Mnuchin in his proclamation 9994 of March 13 declaring a National Emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump sent a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence in his function as presiding president of the Senate, informing them of the extension of the powers to Mnuchin.

Related Topics

Senate Trump Nancy March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

3 hours ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

3 hours ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

4 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.