Trump Extends Crisis Powers to Mnuchin to Fund US Import-Starved Companies - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) President Donald Trump has issued an Executive Order to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin granted him additional powers to extend deadlines for paying companies suffering a lack of necessary imports to produce their products amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Executive Order directs the Secretary to consider taking appropriate action under that section to temporarily extend deadlines, for importers suffering significant financial hardship because of COVID-19, for the estimated payments described therein," the order said on Wednesday.

The new order extends the powers the president granted to Mnuchin in his proclamation 9994 of March 13 declaring a National Emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump sent a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence in his function as presiding president of the Senate, informing them of the extension of the powers to Mnuchin.