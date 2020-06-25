UrduPoint.com
Trump Extends For 1 Year Sanctions Targeting Violent Extremists In Balkans

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Trump Extends for 1 Year Sanctions Targeting Violent Extremists in Balkans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump informed Congress on Wednesday about his decision to extend for another year the national emergency that authorizes the imposition of sanctions targeting extremist activity in the Western Balkans.

"The actions of persons threatening the peace and international stabilization efforts in the Western Balkans, including acts of extremist violence and obstructionist activity, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Trump said in a letter. "For this reason, the national emergency declared on June 26, 2001, and the measures adopted on that date and thereafter to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond June 26, 2020.

"

Executive order 13219 authorizes the US government to block property or impose sanctions on any individuals or entities who threaten international stability efforts in the Western Balkans.

Extremist violence remains a threat in North Macedonia and elsewhere in the Western Balkans region, Trump added. Efforts to obstruct the implementation of the Dayton Accords in Bosnia and a UN Security Council resolution in Kosovo also continue to remain a threat, he said.

