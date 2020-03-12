UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Extends Iran Oil Development Sanctions For Another Year - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Trump Extends Iran Oil Development Sanctions for Another Year - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US government is renewing sanctions related to the development of Iran's oil resources, President Donald Trump announced in a statement on Thursday.

"The actions and policies of the Government of Iran continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Trump said. "I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to Iran declared in Executive Order 12957."

The emergency declaration authorizes sanctions issued originally under the Clinton administration, which ban US persons or entities from engaging in business related to the development of petroleum resources located in Iran.

Then-President Bill Clinton told Congress the measures were being implemented due to Iran's alleged involvement with international terrorism and WMD development.

Earlier, Tehran called on Washington to lift sanctions because they are hindering Iran's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Business Iran Washington Oil Trump Tehran United States Congress From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

13 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

13 minutes ago

28 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

43 minutes ago

Police hold blood donation camp for thalassaemia p ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey to Build Drone Control Center in Erzurum to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.