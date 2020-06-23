Trump Extends Limits on US Non-Immigrant Visas Until End of 2020 - Executive Order

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump is extending his 60-day ban on non-immigrants entering the United States on a variety of work visas for another six months until the end of this year, the White House announced in a statement.

"President Trump is extending the pause on new immigrant visas through the end of the year," the statement said on Monday. "President Trump is building on this measure with an additional pause on several job-related non-immigrant visas - H-1Bs, H-2Bs without a nexus to the food-supply chain, certain H-4s, as well as Ls and certain Js.

"

The White House said more than 17 million jobs in the United States were lost between February and April of 2020 in industries in which employers are seeking to fill worker positions tied to H-2B non-immigrant visas.

"During this same period, more than 20 million United States workers lost their jobs in key industries where employers are currently requesting H-1B and L workers to fill positions," the statement said.

The proclamation will expire on December 31, 2020 but may be continued as necessary, Trump added.