Trump Extends National Emergency For Nicaragua Over Attacks On Anti-Democratic Policies

Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Unrest in Nicaragua caused by the government's dismantling of Democratic institutions and a crackdown on activists threatens US National Security, President Donald Trump said on Monday in extending a National Emergency declaration for the country by an additional year

"The situation in Nicaragua, including the violent response by the government of Nicaragua to the protests that began on April 18, 2018, and the [President Daniel] Ortega regime's systematic dismantling and undermining of democratic institutions and the rule of law, its use of indiscriminate violence and repressive tactics against civilians, as well as its corruption leading to the destabilization of Nicaragua's economy, continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Trump said in the declaration notice sent to Congress.

The notice extends by one year the emergency declared by November 27, 2018.

A national emergency is intended to expand presidential powers to invoke dozens of relevant US laws, however it remains unclear how the declaration would apply to Nicaragua.

Trump used a similar emergency declaration with respect to the US-Mexican border to invoke existing laws that the administration claims allow the diversion of money from government programs to build a border wall.

