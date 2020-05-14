Trump Extends National Emergency on US Telecommunications Supply Chain Security - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a letter to Congress on Wednesday said he has extended a national emergency on US telecommunications supply chain security.

"In accordance with this provision, I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to securing the information and communications technology and services supply chain declared in Executive Order 13873 of May 15, 2019, is to continue in effect beyond May 15, 2020," the letter said.

Trump made the decision to extend the national emergency in light of the administration accusing Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence and using its equipment for illegal surveillance purposes, something that the company refutes as unjustified, politically motivated and anti-competitive practices.

Trump said the telecommunications companies linked to foreign countries may be a threat to US national security.

In May 2019, Washington blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and doing business with US companies without relevant government authorization.