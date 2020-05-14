UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Extends National Emergency On US Telecommunications Supply Chain Security - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Trump Extends National Emergency on US Telecommunications Supply Chain Security - Letter

US President Donald Trump in a letter to Congress on Wednesday said he has extended a national emergency on US telecommunications supply chain security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a letter to Congress on Wednesday said he has extended a national emergency on US telecommunications supply chain security.

"In accordance with this provision, I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency with respect to securing the information and communications technology and services supply chain declared in Executive Order 13873 of May 15, 2019, is to continue in effect beyond May 15, 2020," the letter said.

Trump made the decision to extend the national emergency in light of the administration accusing Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence and using its equipment for illegal surveillance purposes, something that the company refutes as unjustified, politically motivated and anti-competitive practices.

Trump said the telecommunications companies linked to foreign countries may be a threat to US national security.

In May 2019, Washington blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and doing business with US companies without relevant government authorization.

Related Topics

Technology Business China Washington Company Trump May Congress 2019 2020 From Government Huawei

Recent Stories

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

56 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

1 hour ago

Lebanese Finance Minister Satisfied With First Rou ..

56 seconds ago

Norway wealth fund blacklists global resources, en ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.