Trump Extends National Emergency Order Against Iran - White House

Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:04 PM

Trump Extends National Emergency Order Against Iran - White House

President Donald Trump has extended the United States' national emergency against Iran, the White House said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) President Donald Trump has extended the United States' national emergency against Iran, the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

"Our relations with Iran have not yet normalized, and the process of implementing the agreements with Iran, dated January 19, 1981, is ongoing.

� For this reason, the national emergency declared on November 14, 1979, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond November 14, 2020," the release said.

The national emergency will be extended for another year, the release added.

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter declared a national emergency in Executive Order 12170, which ordered the freezing of all Iranian government assets in the United States. The Carter administration made this decision after 52 Americans were taken hostage in Iran during the Iranian Revolution.

