UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Extends 'National Emergency' Order Targeting Foreign Meddling In US Elections

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Trump Extends 'National Emergency' Order Targeting Foreign Meddling in US Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) President Donald Trump renewed for one year a 2018 emergency declaration targeting foreign interference in US elections to help prevent foreign powers from meddling in candidates' political campaigns, the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

"The ability of persons located, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States to interfere in or undermine public confidence in United States elections, including through the unauthorized accessing of election and campaign infrastructure or the covert distribution of propaganda and disinformation, continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the release said.

The release noted that the proliferation of digital devices and internet-based communications has created vulnerabilities and magnified the scope and intensity of the threat of foreign interference.

The release claimed there is no evidence of a foreign power altering the outcome of any US election, while noting that foreign powers historically sought to exploit the United States' free and open political system.

Related Topics

Election White House Trump United States 2018 From

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

29 minutes ago

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister calls on COAS; lauds P ..

2 minutes ago

FATF legislation to be in accordance with Constitu ..

2 minutes ago

No compromise on quality, pace of ongoing schemes: ..

2 minutes ago

Kohat Division to get Rs.3bn in head of oil & gas ..

2 minutes ago

North Korean Focus on COVID-19 Helps Maintain Calm ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.