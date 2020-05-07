Trump Extends Sanctions on Yemen for Another Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) President Donald Trump extended for one year a national emergency with respect to Yemen that was first declared by former President Barack Obama in 2012, the White House announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The actions and policies of certain former members of the Government of Yemen and others in threatening Yemen's peace, security, and stability continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

For this reason, the national emergency declared on May 16, 2012, to deal with that threat must continue in effect beyond May 16, 2020," Trump said in the release.

The extension lasts for one year, unless extended prior to expiration, according to the release.

A national emergency with respect to another nation makes it easier for the US to impose economic sanctions against individuals in the targeted country, according to the Congressional Research Service.