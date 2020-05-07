UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Extends Sanctions On Yemen For Another Year

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Trump Extends Sanctions on Yemen for Another Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) President Donald Trump extended for one year a national emergency with respect to Yemen that was first declared by former President Barack Obama in 2012, the White House announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The actions and policies of certain former members of the Government of Yemen and others in threatening Yemen's peace, security, and stability continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

  For this reason, the national emergency declared on May 16, 2012, to deal with that threat must continue in effect beyond May 16, 2020," Trump said in the release.

The extension lasts for one year, unless extended prior to expiration, according to the release.

A national emergency with respect to another nation makes it easier for the US to impose economic sanctions against individuals in the targeted country, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House Yemen Trump United States May 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

49 minutes ago

Russiaâ€™s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

3 hours ago

Afghanistan's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rise to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.