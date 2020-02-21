UrduPoint.com
Trump Extends Sanctions Targeting Gaddafi Family, Associates For Another Year

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a letter to Congress on Thursday said he has extended the national emergency with respect to Libya for another year in order to continue to prevent the diversion of the country's assets.

"The situation in Libya continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, and we need to protect against the diversion of assets or other abuse by persons hindering Libyan national reconciliation, including [Colonel Muammar] Qadhafi's family and associates," Trump said in the letter. "Therefore, I have determined it is necessary to continue the national emergency with respect to Libya."

In February of 2011, the Obama administration issued Executive Order 13566 which froze the assets of then-ruler Muammar Gaddafi along with his family, associates and senior officials within his government.

Trump in the letter renewing the executive order said Libyan state assets must be protected and Libya-related sanctions must remain in place in order to prevent further destabilization in the country.

Gaddafi was overthrown in October of 211, which triggered a civil war and has split the country in half with the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the east and the Government of National Accord (GNA) sitting in the country's west. The situation escalated over the past few months as the LNA launched a new offensive on GNA-held Tripoli.

