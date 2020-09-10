UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Extends Trade Restrictions Against Cuba For One Year

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:50 AM

Trump Extends Trade Restrictions Against Cuba for One Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump extended trade restrictions against Cuba for one year.

"The exercise of certain authorities under the Trading With the Enemy Act is scheduled to expire on September 14, 2020. I hereby determine that the continuation of the exercise of those authorities with respect to Cuba for 1 year is in the national interest of the United States," according to a US presidential determination issued by the White House.

"Therefore, consistent with the authority vested in me by section 101(b) of Public Law 95-223, I continue for 1 year, until September 14, 2021, the exercise of those authorities with respect to Cuba, as implemented by the Cuban Assets Control Regulations, 31 C.

F.R. Part 515," according to the document.

The United States severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of American property on the island. After that, Washington announced the imposition of a trade and economic embargo against the country. Since 1992, Cuba has annually submitted to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution on the need to lift the US embargo. Most members of the world organization invariably vote in support of the document.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Washington Vote White House Trump United States Cuba September 2020

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

6 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

6 hours ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

7 hours ago

US Sees More Flexibility in Talks to Resolve Qatar ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.