Trump Extends US National Emergency With Respect To Syria For 1 Year - White House

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Trump Extends US National Emergency With Respect to Syria for 1 Year - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) President Donald Trump is extending the US national emergency with regard to Syria for an additional year, the White House announced in a notice on Thursday.

"[I]n accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act, I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13894 with respect to the situation in and in relation to Syria," Trump said in the notice.

The announcement was a renewal of the Executive Order that the US president issued on October 14, 2019 to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States constituted by the situation in Syria, the notice explained.

"The situation in and in relation to Syria, and in particular the actions by the Government of Turkey to conduct a military offensive into northeast Syria, undermines the campaign to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria [banned in Russia], endangers civilians ... and continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Trump said.

For that reason, the national emergency declared on October 14, 2019, must continue in effect beyond October 14, 2020, Trump added.

More Stories From World

