Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Trump Extends US National Emergency With Respect to Iraq for 1 Year - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Threats to the United States stemming from the Iraqi government's failure to maintain peace and security prompted President Donald Trump to extend a US national emergency with respect to the nation for an additional year, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The obstacles to the orderly reconstruction of Iraq, the restoration and maintenance of peace and security in the country, and the development of political, administrative, and economic institutions in Iraq continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the release said.

Trump extended the emergency, which was first declared following the 2003 US invasion, for one year, according to the release.

Iraq faces a two-front crisis stemming from attempts by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to regroup and create a Sunni-Muslim caliphate, as well as Iranian backed and anti-US Shia militias that operate openly throughout much of the nation.

