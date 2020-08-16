UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Eyeing Meeting With Putin Before November Polls To Discuss Arms Control - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Trump Eyeing Meeting With Putin Before November Polls to Discuss Arms Control - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump told his aides he would like to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in person before the November election, media cited sources familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday.

Trump's administration has been exploring several venues and times for the summit, including in New York City in September, NBC News has reported.

The news channel said its sources believed that Trump planned to announce progress on a US-Russian nuclear arms control deal.

One option under consideration, NBC said, is for the two presidents to sign a blueprint on how their talks on the New START treaty should progress. The landmark pact is due to expire in February.

Related Topics

Election Russia Nuclear Trump Progress Vladimir Putin New York February September November Sunday Media

Recent Stories

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

28 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

3 hours ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.