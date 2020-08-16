Trump Eyeing Meeting With Putin Before November Polls to Discuss Arms Control - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump told his aides he would like to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in person before the November election, media cited sources familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday.

Trump's administration has been exploring several venues and times for the summit, including in New York City in September, NBC News has reported.

The news channel said its sources believed that Trump planned to announce progress on a US-Russian nuclear arms control deal.

One option under consideration, NBC said, is for the two presidents to sign a blueprint on how their talks on the New START treaty should progress. The landmark pact is due to expire in February.