Trump Eyes $1Trln Infrastructure Plan to Spur Economy Hit by Pandemic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump's administration is mulling over a $1 trillion infrastructure plan to resuscitate the coronavirus-hit economy, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The plan, which is being developed by the Department of Transportation, reportedly focuses on traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, but also envisages funds for 5G infrastructure and rural broadband.

According to the news agency, the proposal may become a kind of "infrastructure spending blitz" ahead of the November presidential election.