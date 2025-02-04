Trump Eyes Ukraine Deal Exchanging Rare Earths For Aid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 02:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) President Donald Trump said Monday he wants to negotiate an agreement with Ukraine in which Kyiv guarantees supplies of rare earth metals, key elements used in electronics, in exchange for aid.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had floated such an idea last October as part of his "victory plan" for ending the war with Russia.
"We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other things," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.
Asked by one reporter if he wanted Ukraine to give the resources to the United States, Trump replied: "Yeah, I want to have security of rare earths.
"
Zelensky, outlining his plan in October, said one part centered on protecting Ukraine's natural resources, "including critical metals worth trillions of US Dollars."
He said he would urge Kyiv's Western partners to secure a "special agreement on joint protection of critical resources available in Ukraine and joint investment and use of the corresponding economic potential."
aue-des/st
Recent Stories
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar
Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines
Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..
Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated
Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts in promoting human fraternity
More Stories From World
-
Trump eyes Ukraine deal exchanging rare earths for aid2 minutes ago
-
At least 65 killed as Sudan fighting escalates3 minutes ago
-
Trump orders launch of US sovereign wealth fund33 minutes ago
-
Man City move for Gonzalez, Tel set for Spurs loan on deadline day42 minutes ago
-
Beyonce's best album Grammy: a long time coming43 minutes ago
-
Syria vows 'punishment' after car bomb kills 2052 minutes ago
-
Rubio says Panama addressing US concerns on canal after Trump threats1 hour ago
-
Rubio hopeful Panama will 'assuage concerns' on canal2 hours ago
-
Ebola-hit Uganda begins vaccination trial: WHO2 hours ago
-
Trump halts Mexico tariffs as last-ditch Canada, China talks continue2 hours ago
-
Syria's Sharaa says elections could take up to five years2 hours ago
-
Treasury chief to temporarily lead US consumer protection bureau2 hours ago