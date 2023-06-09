Trump Faces 38 Criminal Counts Including Willful Retention of Sensitive Info - Indictment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump faces 38 criminal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, which include willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to an indictment released Friday.

Trump faces 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, a count of concealing a document in a Federal investigation, two separate counts of making false statements and other related charges.

Trump faces a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years on several of the charges, the indictment said.

Trump denies the allegations of wrongdoing and has criticized prosecutors for not pursuing sitting US President Joe Biden for his alleged mishandling of classified materials with the same level of rigor.