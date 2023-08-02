Open Menu

Trump Faces 78 Criminal Counts In 3 Indictments, Hundreds Of Years In Prison

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump faces a total of 78 counts of various criminal charges after the government initiated a third criminal indictment against him earlier this week, potentially facing a maximum sentence of 55 years in prison for that indictment and hundreds of years in prison for the other two indictments

Trump has said he is innocent of all charges, which individually and cumulatively pose hefty maximum prison sentences, but it is unclear whether any of the potential sentences could be served concurrently.

The latest indictment by the US Justice Department relates to the alleged attempts by Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election results to secure a second term in office, which culminated in the unrest at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Justice Department accuses Trump of one count each of four crimes: conspiracy to threaten or oppress someone exercising a constitutional right, which carries a maximum penalty ten years in prison; conspiracy to defraud the US (maximum sentence of five years in prison); corruptly obstructing an official proceeding (maximum sentence of 20 years in prison) and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding (maximum sentence 20 years in prison).

Trump was first indicted by the Manhattan district attorney in March in relation to hush money paid via his personal attorney to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. He faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Each count carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Trump was indicted a second time in June - his first Federal indictment - relating to his alleged retention of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Trump faces a total of 40 counts of various charges. Each of the 32 counts of retention of national defense information carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

The charges also include one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice; withholding records from an official proceeding; concealing records from an official proceeding; concealing documents from federal investigators; altering, destroying, or hiding something sought by the government; and corruptly altering, destroying, or hiding something sought by the government, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

In addition, Trump also faces one count each of scheming to conceal and lying to the US government, each of which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

