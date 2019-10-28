Trump Faces Boos, 'Lock Him Up' Chants From Baseball Match Audience - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The audience of a baseball game attended by US President Donald Trump booed him and shouted chants "Lock him up" and "Impeach Trump," the Washington Post newspaper reported on Sunday.

The president and his wife Melania attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, which took place in the US capital.

Once Trump's face appeared on the stadium's screen, the audience began to boo him and shout out various anti-Trump chants.

Trump did not react to the chants. He stood visibly calm, smiling and applauding.