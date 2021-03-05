UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Facing Another Lawsuit Over US Capitol Attack

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

Trump facing another lawsuit over US Capitol attack

A Democratic congressman filed a lawsuit on Friday against former president Donald Trump, his son Donald Jr, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a Republican lawmaker for allegedly inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A Democratic congressman filed a lawsuit on Friday against former president Donald Trump, his son Donald Jr, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a Republican lawmaker for allegedly inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump, 74, and the other defendants waged a "campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric" which led to the assault on Congress, Representative Eric Swalwell of California charged in the civil suit filed in a US District Court in Washington.

Another Democratic congressman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, filed a similar suit against Trump last month.

Both suits cite a little used law, the Ku Klux Klan Act, to make the case against the former president.

The 1871 rule was designed to prevent the white supremacist KKK from intimidating elected officials.

Trump, Donald Jr, Giuliani and Representative Mo Brooks, a congressman from Alabama, all spoke at a rally which preceded the January 6 attack on Congress by Trump supporters seeking to block the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

"Unable to accept defeat, Donald Trump waged an all out war on a peaceful transition of power," Swalwell said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

"He lied to his followers again and again claiming the election was stolen," he said, "and finally called upon his supporters to descend on Washington DC to 'stop the steal.'" "The defendants assembled, inflamed and incited the mob, and as such are wholly responsible for the injury and destruction that followed," Swalwell said.

The suit demanded unspecified monetary and punitive damages to be determined at a jury trial.

Swalwell was one of the impeachment managers for Trump's trial in the Senate on the charge of inciting insurrection.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-majority House of Representatives for his role in inciting the attack on the Capitol but acquitted by the Senate.

Thompson and the NAACP, a civil rights organization, filed suit against Trump, Giuliani and two right-wing groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, last month.

Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman, responded to the latest lawsuit in a statement to The Washington Post. "Eric Swalwell is a low-life with no credibility," Miller said.

Related Topics

Election Attack Senate Washington Trump Brooks Thompson January Congress Post All From Court

Recent Stories

Excellent training, commitment enhance operational ..

1 minute ago

WHO to Release Report on SARS-CoV-2 Origins in Wee ..

1 minute ago

Thousands hit the streets in fresh Algeria protest ..

1 minute ago

Japan take 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup tie ..

4 minutes ago

Govt fully respect, stand with national institutio ..

4 minutes ago

AC seals five butcher shops over insanitary in Kha ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.