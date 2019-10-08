Trump Failed to Assuage 'Slighted' Erdogan During Sunday Call - Reports

Sunday's phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was unsuccessful in easing the Turkish leader's concerns over their partnership since the latter was already feeling "really slighted" over the fact that he was unable to meet one on one with Trump at the UN General Assembly to discuss plans for a safe zone in Syria, the NBC broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Sunday's phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was unsuccessful in easing the Turkish leader's concerns over their partnership since the latter was already feeling "really slighted" over the fact that he was unable to meet one on one with Trump at the UN General Assembly to discuss plans for a safe zone in Syria, the NBC broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

On Sunday, the two leaders held phone talks in the wake of Ankara announcing it would launch an operation in northern Syria against Kurdish militants in the coming days after their talks on a safe zone did not bring the desired results for Turkey. Following the call, the US, which used to back the Kurds, made it clear that it would not "support or be involved in" the operation. It has also started to withdraw troops from the area over security concerns.

According to the US broadcaster, Trump planned to dispel Erdogan's dissatisfaction with the US administration's failure to find time for a bilateral meeting during the UN high-level week in September.

"He was really slighted," a former US official said, speaking about Erdogan's mood.

Other sources also noted that it was in the weeks following the UN General Assembly when Ankara stepped up preparations for its offensive in northeastern Syria.

Trump "tried to smooth it over" during the call, according to the official, but even an invitation to visit Washington did not help. He tried to convince the Turkish president to leave the safe zone issue to their militaries and let them continue working together.

The US president then reportedly told Erdogan that a moderate operation to clear out a safe zone would be acceptable but not a major offensive. Otherwise, he warned, the US would pull out of Syria completely.

After pushing back "very hard" against Erdogan's intransigence, Trump allegedly stated: "If you're going to do it, you're going to get no support."

Damascus strongly decries both the US and Turkish presence on its territory, seeing it as an assault on its sovereignty.