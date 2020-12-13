UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Fans, Opponents Hold Rival Rallies In US Capital

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Trump Fans, Opponents Hold Rival Rallies in US Capital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump's supporters and opponents held dueling rallies on Saturday in Washington, DC with mobile police units crisscrossing the city in an attempt to separate the parties.

The MAGA-march, the second one after the election, brought to the nation's capital thousands of Americans who side with the Republican incumbent's bid to overturn his defeat to the Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"Yes, sir. He [Trump] is the reason we are here because of what he has done, kept his promises, fought for the American people," Albert from Pennsylvania says as he waves a star-spangled banner in front of the Trump Hotel.

Albert admits that he feels "betrayed" by the US Supreme Court which on Friday rejected a lawsuit to disqualify scale tipping votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, a major blow to Trump's hopes ahead the Electoral College meeting on Friday.

"I feel betrayed that they wouldn't step up for a law.

I can understand that they are afraid, but so many of us are here today to show that we won't be silenced and we won't back down," Albert says.

Dozens of Proud Boys, arguably the most belligerent of Trump's supporters, spearheaded the march which derives its name from Make America Great Again - the motto of the incumbent presidency.

Easily recognizable in golden-black outfit and protective gear, some Proud Boys sought a face-to-face confrontation with anti-Trump activists from Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements, also known for their violent behavior.

DC police has so far been successful in preventing street brawls by cordoning off the anti-Trump rally in front of the White House. Law-enforcement officers, some on bikes for extra mobility, don't allow anyone, including reporters, inside the area.

The first MAGA-march held in the capital a month ago resulted in numerous altercations and at least 20 arrests.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Police Mobile Washington White House Hotel Trump Georgia March From

Recent Stories

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

16 minutes ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

38 minutes ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

38 minutes ago

Opposition is using different tactics to get relie ..

38 minutes ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Con ..

38 minutes ago

Swansea win south Wales derby, Pukki keeps Norwich ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.